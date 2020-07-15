SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Marlin Dean Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: OL/DL Marlin Dean
Projected Position: Strong-Side Defensive End                                                     Status: SI All-American candidate                                                                            Vitals: 6-foot-6, 265 pounds
School: Elberton (Ga.) Elbert County                                                                       Committed to: Georgia

Frame: Powerful hips. Well balanced lower and upper body. Room to weigh 290-pounds down the line. 

Athleticism: Extremely explosive first step off the line. Great first-step power, lower-body torque. Elite quickness for a strong-side end. Bends well on the attack. Good hand-eye coordination in tight spaces to help beat blockers when pure burst doesn’t do the trick. 

Instincts: Attacks and protects gaps well. Knows when to shoot hands to attack a lineman or jump outside and speed rush with that elite bend. Plays full tilt like a coach would want on a consistent basis with some savvy in anticipating cadence and the snap count. 

Polish: When engaged, Dean does a good job of using his hands to play half a man and get by the offensive tackle. Finishes tackles with his long arms and power; For a taller defensive end, does a good job of breaking down to make a tackle. 

Bottom Line: Dean provides elite upside as a strong-side defensive end. His power and athleticism stand out and his frame will allow him to add more weight. Long and muscular frame and an aggressive playing style provide him a chance to be a college standout relatively early on.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Watch List: 11 Wake Forest Commits and 2 Key WF Targets Named

Top 10 position rankings start this week; preseason SI99 out in August

SI All-American

SI All-American Watch List: 11 UCLA commits and 8 key Bruins targets named

Top 10 position rankings start this week; preseason SI99 out in August

SI All-American

The Langston Love Blog: This is Why I Chose Baylor…

Love picked Baylor over Kansas, Texas, UCLA, Stanford and others.

Langston Love

SI All-American Candidate Caleb McDowell Highlights and Evaluation

Caleb McDowell is a running back prospect from Lee County High School in Leesburg, Ga. McDowell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Watch List: 8 Texas Tech commits and 4 Red Raiders targets named

Top 10 position rankings start this week; preseason SI99 out in August

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Martez Thrower Highlights and Evaluation

Martez Thrower is a defensive end prospect from Wilcox County High School in Rochelle, Ga. Thrower is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Joshua Moore Highlights and Evaluation

Joshua Moore is a safety prospect from Marist School in Atlanta, Ga. Moore is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Watch List: 10 Virginia commits and 15 Key UVA targets named

Top 10 position rankings start this week; preseason SI99 out in August

SI All-American

SI All-American Watch List: 15 Baylor commits and 14 key BU football targets named

Top 10 position rankings start this week; preseason SI99 out in August

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate West Weeks Highlights and Evaluation

West Weeks is an athlete prospect from Oconee County High School in Watkinsville, Ga. Weeks is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American