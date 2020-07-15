SI All-American Candidate Marlin Dean Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OL/DL Marlin Dean

Projected Position: Strong-Side Defensive End Status: SI All-American candidate Vitals: 6-foot-6, 265 pounds

School: Elberton (Ga.) Elbert County Committed to: Georgia

Frame: Powerful hips. Well balanced lower and upper body. Room to weigh 290-pounds down the line.

Athleticism: Extremely explosive first step off the line. Great first-step power, lower-body torque. Elite quickness for a strong-side end. Bends well on the attack. Good hand-eye coordination in tight spaces to help beat blockers when pure burst doesn’t do the trick.

Instincts: Attacks and protects gaps well. Knows when to shoot hands to attack a lineman or jump outside and speed rush with that elite bend. Plays full tilt like a coach would want on a consistent basis with some savvy in anticipating cadence and the snap count.

Polish: When engaged, Dean does a good job of using his hands to play half a man and get by the offensive tackle. Finishes tackles with his long arms and power; For a taller defensive end, does a good job of breaking down to make a tackle.

Bottom Line: Dean provides elite upside as a strong-side defensive end. His power and athleticism stand out and his frame will allow him to add more weight. Long and muscular frame and an aggressive playing style provide him a chance to be a college standout relatively early on.