SI All-American Candidate Dylan Fairchild Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Dylan Fairchild 
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 298 pounds
Position: Offensive Tackle 
School: Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth 
Schools of Interest: Georgia, LSU, Penn State, Tennessee, Auburn and South Carolina. 
Projected Position: Offensive Guard

Frame: Rocked up 300-pounder with little-to-no bad body weight. Will hold a dozen or so more pounds, but there’s really no need; the strength is adamant.

Athleticism: Strong, fluid hips paired with electric feet. Wrestler's background shows up on tape. He understands leverage and plays with it. Shows dexterity in his punch in pass pro. An all-around athlete.

Instincts: Has a sense of calmness in his playstyle. Never seems to overstride or overextend himself and always has the correct body positioning. He’s got a hand shock among the elites and he knows it. Keeps defenders away from his body in pass bro and brings them in tight on the run.

Polish: Will have to learn how to pair up and combo block on the next level, not because he can’t but because he wasn’t asked to do so. They left him on an island a lot of the time in high school because he was so good. Could find some finish on blocks.

Bottom Line: This dude uproots people at the point of attack. His ability to roll his hips through contact will allow him to kick inside and push three techniques off the point of attack. The body type reminds me a lot of Ben Cleveland, minus two inches of height. 300+ pounders with chiseled features. He’s the modern offensive lineman.

