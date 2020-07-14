SI All-American Candidate Chaz Chambliss Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Chaz Chambliss

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 240 pounds

Position: Linebacker

Schools of Interest: Carrollton (Ga.)

Committed to: Georgia

Projected Position: Inside linebacker/Outside linebacker Hybrid

Frame: Well-proportioned prospect with powerful and thick lower half. Built like a 1990s inside linebacker; broad upper half.

Athleticism: He’s quicker than fast. Long strider that’s explosive upon contact. Extremely powerful hips that roll through each tackle. His play strength is out of this world. Has above-average bend and plays with excellent pad level. Very few physical limitations, but isn’t the twitchiest athlete.

Instincts: Has a nose for the football. His only instinct is to make the ball carrier or oncoming blocker feel him. Seems to prefer standing up and playing inside 'backer, and has the wherewithal to do so. Plays well with his hand in the dirt and hand fights well.

Polish: Plays technically sound as both an inside linebacker and edge defender. Ability to rush the passer is superior to anything he does. Sheds blocks well along the line of scrimmage and pursues relentlessly. Not asked to play a ton in coverage at LB, but shines against the run.

Bottom Line: Chambliss’ future is as an edge rusher. The 4.4 shuttle speed is evident with everything he does. He may prefer to play off-ball linebacker, but is the kind of kid that will do whatever you ask, and do it at 110%. Son of a drill sergeant. Head coach says, “He doesn’t say much, but his actions speak loudly.”