SI All-American Candidate Brock Vandagriff Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Brock Vandagriff

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds

Position: Quarterback

School: Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian

Committed to: Georgia

Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Strong, muscular build on adequate frame for the position. Some room to fill out in the coming years.

Athleticism: Dynamic athlete with multi-sport background. Baseball foundation shines through with his quickness, varying release points and ability to throw off platform. Impressive footwork in the pocket and can threaten defenses with long speed, where he really showcased as a sophomore in running for more than 1,000 yards.

Instincts: There is plus presence on display more times than not, too, with an internal clock that helps to push the envelope when needed. Often makes the right call on when to take off as a runner and can move the chains on a regular basis either way.

Polish: Steadily improved mechanics with favorable release. He can get through progressions without much wasted movement and drives the ball well on short notice. Vandagriff has some of the best velocity manipulation in the class, too, based on coverage, pressure and space.

Bottom Line: Vandagriff’s efficiency and accuracy make his floor one of the highest at the position nationally. He sprays the ball beyond the numbers and down the field with relative ease thanks to good footwork and elite decision-making. His polish, athleticism and trajectory make him a candidate for immediate playing time at a major college football program.