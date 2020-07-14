SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Brock Vandagriff Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Brock Vandagriff
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds
Position: Quarterback
School: Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian
Committed to: Georgia
Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Strong, muscular build on adequate frame for the position. Some room to fill out in the coming years.

Athleticism: Dynamic athlete with multi-sport background. Baseball foundation shines through with his quickness, varying release points and ability to throw off platform. Impressive footwork in the pocket and can threaten defenses with long speed, where he really showcased as a sophomore in running for more than 1,000 yards.

Instincts: There is plus presence on display more times than not, too, with an internal clock that helps to push the envelope when needed. Often makes the right call on when to take off as a runner and can move the chains on a regular basis either way.

Polish: Steadily improved mechanics with favorable release. He can get through progressions without much wasted movement and drives the ball well on short notice. Vandagriff has some of the best velocity manipulation in the class, too, based on coverage, pressure and space.

Bottom Line: Vandagriff’s efficiency and accuracy make his floor one of the highest at the position nationally. He sprays the ball beyond the numbers and down the field with relative ease thanks to good footwork and elite decision-making. His polish, athleticism and trajectory make him a candidate for immediate playing time at a major college football program.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American