Jackson Cantwell Announces Commitment to Miami Hurricanes Over Georgia and Oregon
Five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell has announced his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes.
One of the biggest dominoes of the college football recruiting world fell today as one of the nation's most coveted prospects, Jackson Cantwell announced that he would be continuing his collegiate career with Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes. Cantwell chose Miami over schools such as Oregon, Ohio State, and Georgia.
Cantwell is rated as a 5-star prospect, as well as the highest-ranked player in the country for the 2026 recruiting class. The extremely touted offensive lineman recently took visits to both Georgia and Oregon with Georgia being his most recent visit destination.
The Bulldogs were heavily involved in Cantwell's recruitment and seemingly pulled out all of the stops to land the highly talented lineman. Recent quarterback commit, Jared Curtis was even active in his recruitment and was present for Cantwell's visit to Athens a few weeks ago. But the Bulldogs' extensive efforts proved to be futile, as Cantwell will be taking his talents to South Beach.
Missing out on a massive prospect such as this one is a massive blow for the Bulldogs' 2026 recruiting class, which currently has just one offensive line commitment. However, Cantwell's decision is not a reason for panic within Athens, as Kirby Smart and staff will continue to work diligently to land more talented prospects before signing day.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily