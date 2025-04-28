Jared Curtis Locks In In-Home Visits With Oregon and Georgia Ahead of Commitment
Five-star Quarterback Jared Curtis has locked in in-home visits with both Georgia and Oregon ahead of his commitment.
One of the top names in the 2026 recruiting class is set to come off the board as quarterback Jared Curtis will be committing between Georgia and Oregon on May 5. Before making his big announcement though, Curtis is going to get one last pitch from both teams.
According to Steve Wiltfong, Curtis will have in-home visits with both Georgia and Oregon ahead of his commitment date. Curtis cut his list down to just the Bulldogs and the Ducks back in February after initially trimming the list down to Georgia, Oregon, Ohio State, South Carolina, Auburn and Alabama.
Curtis is rated the second-best player in the country, the best quarterback in the class and the number one player in the state of Tennessee, according to composite rankings. Curtis was at one point committed to Georgia but elected to back off of his verbal pledge last October in order to explore all of his options without being committed to a school.
Curtis is Georgia's top priority at the position in the 2026 recruiting class. The next plan at the position for the Bulldogs would be Bowe Bentley out of the state of Texas. The Bulldogs currently have six commits in the upcoming cycle and will be looking to add the biggest name to date to that list in the coming week.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
