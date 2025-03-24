Jared Curtis Teases Announcement Ahead of Decision Between Georgia and Oregon
Jared Curtis teases announcement ahead of commitment between Georgia and Oregon.
The nation's No.1 quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class has posted a countdown on his Instagram titled "news soon..." Curtis is fresh off of visits to both Georgia and Oregon so it is possible that a commitment could be the big announcement. Another potential is his commitment date. The announcement is set to come at 12:00 AM CT.
Curtis, a 5-star prospect according to composite rankings originally committed to the Bulldogs in March of 2024, but eventually reopened his commitment to the public in October. He went on to release official visit dates to Auburn, South Carolina, Oregon and Georgia but then proceeded to cut his list down to just Oregon and Georgia.
The Bulldogs are set host Curtis from June 13-15 this offseason as they hope to nab the highly talented quarterback prospect and add him to their 2026 recruiting class. Currently, the Dawgs have six commits to their class which ranks 14th in the country.
Curtis has long been Georgia's top priority at the position and they are in a heated battle with the Oregon Ducks. Curtis obviously has a long relationship with the Bulldogs considering he previously committed to them, but Curtis has also built a bond with Oregon's offensive staff.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Jontavius Wyman, CB
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
