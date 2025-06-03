Justice Fitzpatrick Announces Commitment to Georgia Football
The Georgia Bulldogs have added another member to the 2026 recruiting class.
The Georgia Bulldogs have started to heat up on the recruiting trail as of late and they just landed another commitment. 2026 cornerback Justice Fitzpatrick has announced his commitment to Georgia.
Fitzpatrick is rated a four-star recruit, the 47th-best player in the country, the third-best cornerback in the class and the fifth-best player in the state of Florida. He is the younger brother of NFL safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. A notable name to know as Kirby Smart recruited M. Fitzpatrick to Alabama prior to him taking the head coaching job at Georgia. Now it seems as if that preexisting relationship has paid off and likely helped Georgia land a massive name in the 2026 recruiting class.
With official visits starting to ramp up over the next month, it's expected to see more names come off the board. Georgia has certainly taken advanatge of this time of year in prior recruiting cycles, and they are doing the same this year it appears.
Georgia now has 12 players committed in the upcoming class. Five-star quarterback Jared Curtis the headliner of the group and as the list grows for the Dawgs, it looks like they are setting up to land another top three class this year.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
