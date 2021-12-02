Major UGA Target Has "Big" Announcement Coming Soon

Could Georgia be closing in on another top prospect in the class of 2022.

Kamari Wilson took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to announce that a big announcement is coming soon. The top safety in the class is one of the top targets still left on Georgia's board as the countdown to early signing day begins. Meaning one could only assume that the five-star prospect out of IMG Academy will possibly set a commitment date.

247Sports has Wilson as the top-ranked safeties in the 2022 class. SI All-American als named him the number one safety in the SI-99 for the class of 2022, saying:

An explosive, physical enforcer who flashes against the run and the pass, Wilson has throwback strong safety traits with the athleticism to challenge for a versatile role. He is among the most comfortable in the class running the alley and finishing with force. The coverage instincts are strong in both reaction time, redirection and breaking downhill on the ball or ball carrier. Wilson may have been the best player on a star-studded IMG Academy defense in 2020, flashing the range and sideline to sideline ability to match his confidence.

Wilson has long been linked to this Georgia class and features strong ties to now special teams coordinator Will Muschamp dating back to his days as the head coach at South Carolina. Muschamp is a major player in the recruitment of Wilson and is part of the reason why sources close to the situation feel good about Georgia's chances.

With top recruits in the secondary like Julian Humphrey and Jaheim Singletary all joining Georgia's class in recent weeks, Wilson could be another huge addition to Georgia's currently number one ranked 2022 recruiting class.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.