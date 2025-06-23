Khamari Brooks Set to Decide Between Alabama and Georgia - Who Will it Be?
Khamari Brooks, a 2026 EDGE, is set to decide between Alabama and Georgia on Monday, so who will it be?
One of the top prospects in the state of Georgia for the 2026 recruiting class is set to come off the board on Monday, as Khamari Brooks is set to decide between Alabama and Georgia. Both programs have been very involved in this recruitment, so who will it ultimately be?
Brooks has been viewed as a necessity from Georgia's perspective in this class. A top player in the country, in the state of Georgia, and at a position of need. The Bulldogs lost multiple EDGE players this offseason to both the portal and the NFL draft, so they would like to add some depth back into the room.
Georgia is also a very short drive from Brooks' high school, as he plays for North Oconee, so the Bulldogs have a lot of things working in their favor.
On the flip side, it was after his official visit to Alabama that Brooks announced his final two schools and then set a commitment date. The Crimson Tide already has several commits in the 2026 class from the state of Georgia, so they should certainly be viewed as a threat in this one.
As for a final decision, Georgia seems to be the favorite in this recruitment. The need, the want, the proximity, and the fit all seem like things that are going to end up landing Brooks in Athens, but if Kalen DeBoer and his staff were to take another Georgia state prospect, that shouldn't be viewed as a massive surprise either.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
