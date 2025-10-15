LaDamion Guyton Set to Visit Georgia Bulldogs
Five-star EDGE LaDamion Guyton is set to visit the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.
Some major recruiting news hit the timline on Wednesday as five-star EDGE LaDamion Guyton announced that he would be reclassifying to the 2026 class. Immediately after that, it was also announced that Guyton would be taking a visit to Georgia this weekend for their game against the Ole Miss Rebels.
Guyton is currently committed to Texas Tech and did so earlier in the summer. He is rated as the 10th-best player in the country, the second-best EDGE and the number one player in the state of Georgia in the 2026 class, according to composite rankings.
This is some major news for Georgia as they just recently lost linebacker commit, Shadarius Toodle, to the Auburn Tigers this week. The Bulldogs have remained in pursuit of Guyton for a long time now, but it might be difficult to pry him away from the Red Raiders. A visit this weekend is a good place to start though.
The Bulldogs currently have 30 players committed in the 2026 class and already have one of the top classes in the country. If they were to add Guyton, it would make an already good class even better. The Bulldogs are going to have to rush their process a bit though, as initially they had an entire year to flip Guyton. Now they only have until December of this year if Guyton does choose to enroll early to the college that he ultimately chooses.
The Dawgs will be hosting a litany of top prospects this weekend, but Guyton certainly seems like the headliner. A massive recruiting weekend on the horizon for Georgia.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- PJ Dean, DL
- Kaiden Prothro, TE
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
- Nick Abrams, LB
- Anthony Lonon Jr., DL