Lagonza Hayward Announces Commitment to Florida Gators
Lagonza Hayward, a 2025 safety, has announced his commitment to Florida.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been working on putting the finishing touches on their 2025 recruiting class but one of their targets just committed elsewhere. Lagonza Hayward, a safety, has announced his commitment to the Florida Gators. Hayward was at one point committed to Tennessee, then de-committed and has now announced his pledge to Florida.
Hayward is rated as a four-star prospect, the 72nd-best player in the country and the ninth-best safety in the class, according to 247 sports composite rankings. Multiple teams started making a push for Hayward down the stretch of his recruitment and it looks like the Gators had the best pitch in the end of it.
Georgia was one of many teams that continuously pursued Hayward and it looked like they had a chance to ultimately land his commitment, but have come up just short in this battle.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
- JJ Hanne, DL
- Juan Gaston, OL
- Jontae Gilbert, DB
- Ousmane Kromah, RB
- Elijah Griffin, DL
- Rasean Dinkins, S
- CJ Wiley, WR
- Dominick Kelly, DB
- Chase Linton, EDGE
- Dennis Uzochukwu, OL
- Hezekiah Millender, QB
Other Georgia News:
- Could Georgia Be Punished for Playing in the SEC Championship?
- Georgia Football Looks To Finish 2025 Signing Class as Signing Day Approaches
- Georgia's Kirby Smart Speaks Out Against College Football Playoff Rankings
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily