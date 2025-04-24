Latest on Jackson Cantwell Recruitment with Georgia Football
The latest on Jackson Cantwell's recruitment with the Georgia Bulldogs.
Some major recruiting news dropped on Wednesday as the nation's top offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell announced he will be taking an unofficial visit to Georgia on May 10th and will be moving his commitment back to May 13th. This is significant news for Georgia as they will get one last crack at landing the nation's top prospect.
Cantwell is rated a five-star prospect, the number one player in the country, the number one tackle and the number one player in the state of Missouri, according to composite rankings. Cantwell will be deciding between Georgia, Miami, Ohio State and Oregon.
At first it seemed like Georgia was slipping out of the race and Cantwell was going to commit elsewhere. Miami was starting to pull ahead with the rest of the pack trying to make up ground. Well, it sounds like Georgia did just that and is now right back into the thick of it.
Sources have indicated to Georgia Bulldogs on SI that Cantwell loves Georgia and wants to be a Bulldog. However, sources have also indicated that the price to land Cantwell is going to be very high.
The Bulldogs currently have six players committed to the 2026 recruiting class. Some big names are set to come off of the board here soon with five-star quarterback Jared Curtis and Cantwell scheduled to make decisions in the beginning of May.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
