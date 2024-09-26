Ousmane Kromah Delays Commitment, Down to FSU, Auburn, Tennessee & Georgia
Ousmane Kromah, a 2025 running back, has delayed his commitment. He will decide between Florida State, Tennessee, Auburn and Georgia.
Things have died down a bit on the recruiting trail since the 2024 college football season started up, but there are still plenty of high-caliber players still left on the board for the 2025 cycle. One of those names is Ousmane Kromah, a running back in the class, and he has announced he is delaying his commitment. Kromah was initially set to commit on Sept. 28 but now he will be committing on Oct. 5.
Kromah is rated as a four-star prospect, the 84th-best player in the country, the 5th-best running back in the class and the 11th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to 247 composite rankings. The Lee County High School prospect took official visits to Auburn, Florida State, Tennessee and Georgia this offseason in that order. He then followed up by taking unofficial visits to Florida State, Georgia and Auburn. Kromah's decision has been narrowed down to Georgia, Florida State, Auburn and Tennessee.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
- JJ Hanne, DL
- Juan Gaston, OL
- Jontae Gilbert, DB
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia vs Alabama Tickets: Expensive Prices for Big Time SEC Matchup
- Georgia vs Alabama Betting Odds Following Week Three of College Football
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily