Peyton Dyer, 2026 Defensive Back, Speaks on Recruitment With Georgia Football
Peyton Dyer, a 2026 defensive back, speaks on his relationship and recruitment with Georgia.
The 2026 recruiting cycle is starting to heat up as we enter the middle of the offseason and the Georgia Bulldogs are in the mix for a litany of high-profile recruits. One of them is Peyton Dyer, a cornerback out of Duluth High School.
Georgia Bulldogs on SI had the opportunity to catch up with Dyer after practice on Tuesday and he discussed his recruitment and relationship with Georgia. He started by talking about what stuck out during one of his conversations with head coach Kirby Smart.
"Just the way [Kirby] said he sees me at the school and on the defense," Dyer said. "It made me feel different."
Dyer mentioned that he has scheduled an official visit to the University of Georgia on May 30th. He also mentioned that USC, Penn State and Tennessee are other schools that are recruiting him hard and that he is aiming to have his recruitment solidified before July.
During his conversations with Georgia, Dyer said that the staff has been comparing to former Georgia defensive back Kamari Lassiter. The Duluth High School product went on to say that he feels he has just as good of ball skills as Lassiter does.
Dyer is rated a four star prospect, the 295th-best player in the class, the 25th-best cornerback in the country and the 32nd-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily