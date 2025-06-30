PJ Dean Announces Commitment to Georgia football.
On Monday the Bulldogs bolstered an already strong defensive line class with another blue-chip recruit from North Carolina PJ Dean. Dean chose the Bulldogs over Ohio State and South Carolina. According to On3, Dean is ranked as a four-star prospect, the No. 4 DL, the No. 5 player in North Carolina, and the No. 45 player nationally. The 6’5 and 255-pound prospect out of West Forsyth High School (NC) was coveted by many but Georgia was able to beat out major college programs to land him.
Dean took an official visit to Athens on June 6th to get an in-depth look at the Bulldogs. When the initial relationship started, Dean was recruited as an offensive lineman but has made the change to defensive line. He’s dropped weight and has been able to have success. He showcased his true talent in April at UA Camp Charlotte dominating the competition and winning DL MVP. He continued that offseason grind working to get stronger and was spotted back in April during spring workouts squatting 585 pounds on six reps.
His older brother Jared Wilson also played for the Bulldogs and was named an All-SEC selection after 12 games for the Bulldogs. Dean came a bunch of times to Athens to watch his older brother play and his relationship was strong with Tray Scott and offensive line coach Stacy Searels.
When you roll his tape, you see a defensive lineman with superior athleticism and a relentless motor who is nonstop until he gets to the quarterback. Dean has a strong lower body that allows him to use his strength as another to get past opposing linemen.
In the 2026 class, the Bulldogs have commitments from Corey Howard, Seven Cloud, Carter Luckie, and Khamari Brooks on the defensive line. Over the past week, they landed two recruits on the defensive line and added their third on Monday. Georgia is putting together another well-rounded class and currently has a top-five recruiting class according to 247Sports.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- James Johnson, DL
- PJ Dean, DL
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily