Ryan Mosley Announces Top Five Schools - Includes Georgia Football
Ryan Mosley, a 2026 wide receiver, has announced his top five schools and included Georgia.
As we get deeper into the calendar year, the 2026 recruiting class continues to heat up and one of the biggest names in the class has announced his top five schools. Ryan Mosley, a wide receiver in the upcoming class, said Nebraska, Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina are his current top five.
Mosley is rated a four-star prospect, the 179th-best player in the country, the 28th-best wide receiver in the class and the 24th-best player in the state of Georgia. Mosley also has official visits lined up to Penn State, Georgia, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Nebraska in that order.
Wide receiver's coach James Coley brought in an impressive class last cycle. The best Georgia has landed since 2019. Now it appears he is off to yet another strong start this class with two wide receivers already committed this year and now in the final mix for one of the state's best they have to offer.
There is still a long way to go in the cycle of course but Georgia appears to be in good standing with this one and will have the opportunity to get his verbal commitment whenever he officially announces.
The Georgia Bulldogs currently have six commits in the 2026 class. The most recent commit was wide receiver Brady Marchese.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Jontavius Wyman, CB
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
