SI All-American Watchlist: Georgia Football Commits and Targets All Named
Brooks Austin
Brock Vandagriff out of Bogart County, Georgia headlines the current list of verbal commits to the University of Georgia. With 11 current commits in the 2021 class, all of whom have made the SI All-American Candidates list, along with each of the remaining top targets for the class of 2021.
VERBAL COMMITS
OFFENSE
QB Brock Vandagriff / 6-3 205 / Bogart, Georgia
RB Lovasea Carroll / 6-.5 190 / Bradenton, Florida (Warrenton, Georgia)
OL Micah Morris / 6-4 316 / Kingsland, Georgia
OL Dylan Fairchild / 6-5 298 / Cumming, Georgia
WR Adonai Mitchell / 6-3 190 / Antioch, Tennessee
DEFENSE
DL Jonathan Jefferson / 6-4 255 / Douglasville, Georgia
DL Marlin Dean / 6-6 265 / Elberton, Georgia
OLB Elijah Jeudy / 6-3 250 / Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
OLB Chaz Chambliss / 6-2 240 / Carrollton, Georgia
ILB Jamon Dumas-Johnson / 6-1 235 / Baltimore, Maryland
S David Daniel / 6-1 180 / Woodstock, Georgia
TOP TARGETS
OFFENSE
RB Donovan Edwards / 5-11 190 / West Bloomfield, Michigan
RB Amari Daniels / 5-8 195 / Miami, Florida
WR Marcus Burke / 6-3 180 / Jacksonville, Florida
WR Malcolm Johnson Jr. / 6-1 185 / Alexandria, Virginia
WR Malik Nabers / 6-0 190 / Lafayette, Louisiana
WR Jayden Thomas / 6-2 200 / Atlanta, Georgia
WR Deion Colzie / 6-4 193 / Athens, Georgia
TE Brock Bowers / 6-3 220 / Napa, California
OL Amarius Mims / 6-7 315 / Cochran, Georgia
OL Terrence Ferguson / 6-4 300 / Fort Valley, Georgia
DEFENSE
DL Korey Foreman / 6-4 265 / Corona, California
DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins / 6-5 300 / Gaffney, South Carolina
DL Maason Smith / 6-5 316 / Houma, Louisiana
OLB Smael Mondon / 6-3 220 / Dallas, Georgia
ILB Prince Kollie / 6-1 200 / Jonesborough, Tennessee
ILB Xavian Sorey / 6-3 215 / Graceville, Florida
CB De'Jahn Warren / 6-0 175 / Scranton, Pennsylvania
CB Kamari Lassiter / 6-0 185 / Tuscaloosa, Alabama
CB Isaiah Johnson / 6-2 180 / Bluefield, West Virginia
CB Nyland Green / 6-2 183 / Covington, Georgia
CB MJ Daniels / 6-3 185 / Lucedale, Mississippi
S James Williams / 6-5 220 / Fort Lauderdale, Florida
S Terrion Arnold / 6-2 190 / Tallahassee, Florida