SI All-American Watchlist: Georgia Football Commits and Targets All Named

Brooks Austin

Brock Vandagriff out of Bogart County, Georgia headlines the current list of verbal commits to the University of Georgia. With 11 current commits in the 2021 class, all of whom have made the SI All-American Candidates list, along with each of the remaining top targets for the class of 2021.

VERBAL COMMITS

OFFENSE

QB Brock Vandagriff / 6-3 205 / Bogart, Georgia

RB Lovasea Carroll / 6-.5 190 / Bradenton, Florida (Warrenton, Georgia)

OL Micah Morris / 6-4 316 / Kingsland, Georgia

OL Dylan Fairchild / 6-5 298 / Cumming, Georgia

WR Adonai Mitchell / 6-3 190 / Antioch, Tennessee

DEFENSE

DL Jonathan Jefferson / 6-4 255 / Douglasville, Georgia

DL Marlin Dean / 6-6 265 / Elberton, Georgia

OLB Elijah Jeudy / 6-3 250 / Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

OLB Chaz Chambliss / 6-2 240 / Carrollton, Georgia

ILB Jamon Dumas-Johnson / 6-1 235 / Baltimore, Maryland

S David Daniel / 6-1 180 / Woodstock, Georgia

TOP TARGETS

OFFENSE

RB Donovan Edwards / 5-11 190 / West Bloomfield, Michigan

RB Amari Daniels / 5-8 195 / Miami, Florida

WR Marcus Burke / 6-3 180 / Jacksonville, Florida

WR Malcolm Johnson Jr. / 6-1 185 / Alexandria, Virginia

WR Malik Nabers / 6-0 190 / Lafayette, Louisiana

WR Jayden Thomas / 6-2 200 / Atlanta, Georgia

WR Deion Colzie / 6-4 193 / Athens, Georgia

TE Brock Bowers / 6-3 220 / Napa, California

OL Amarius Mims / 6-7 315 / Cochran, Georgia

OL Terrence Ferguson / 6-4 300 / Fort Valley, Georgia

DEFENSE

DL Korey Foreman / 6-4 265 / Corona, California

DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins / 6-5 300 / Gaffney, South Carolina

DL Maason Smith / 6-5 316 / Houma, Louisiana

OLB Smael Mondon / 6-3 220 / Dallas, Georgia

ILB Prince Kollie / 6-1 200 / Jonesborough, Tennessee

ILB Xavian Sorey / 6-3 215 / Graceville, Florida

CB De'Jahn Warren / 6-0 175 / Scranton, Pennsylvania

CB Kamari Lassiter / 6-0 185 / Tuscaloosa, Alabama

CB Isaiah Johnson / 6-2 180 / Bluefield, West Virginia

CB Nyland Green / 6-2 183 / Covington, Georgia

CB MJ Daniels / 6-3 185 / Lucedale, Mississippi

S James Williams / 6-5 220 / Fort Lauderdale, Florida

S Terrion Arnold / 6-2 190 / Tallahassee, Florida

