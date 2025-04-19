Syracuse Defensive Lineman Transfer Heavily Considering Georgia Football
Syracuse defensive line transfer Maraad Watson is heavily considering the Georgia Bulldogs.
Syracuse defensive lineman Maraad Watson, a 6-foot-3, 313-pound force from Irvington, New Jersey, is drawing significant interest in the transfer portal, with several powerhouse programs firmly in the mix. Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, and Tennessee are all pursuing the veteran defensive lineman as they look to boost their defensive front ahead of the 2025 season.
Watson, who played a key rotational role for the Orange last season, accounted for 15 solo tackles and 1 sack, showcasing a blend of power and quickness that makes him a valuable asset in the trenches. His size and experience make him a plug and play option for programs looking to add a proven contributor to their defensive line rotation.
Whichever school ultimately lands Maraad Watson will be adding not just depth, but also a consistent presence capable of anchoring the middle and eating up offensive lineman highly coveted at the highest level of college football. As recruiting battles heat up in the portal, Watson remains one of the more intriguing linemen on the move.
The Bulldogs will continue their preparations for the regular season as they gear up for their 2025 opener in Sanford Stadium against the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Bulldogs are currently on a more than 30-game win streak at home and have not lost a season opener against Kirby Smart.
Georgia has already lost three of their own players to the transfer portal. Those players being Branson Robinson, Marques Easley and Nitro Tuggle.
