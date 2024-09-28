Thomas Blackshear Says He's Opening Up Recruitment, Staying Committed to Georgia
Thomas Blackshear, a 2025 wide receiver, has announced that he is opening up his recruitment but staying committed to Georgia.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been a little quiet on the recruiting trail, as have most teams due to the 2024 college football season starting up. However, some news broke on Saturday as wide receiver commit Thomas Blackshear announced that he is opening up his recruitment but also staying committed to Georgia at the same time, per his twitter.
Blackshear committed to Georgia back in May of this year. The Calvary High School prospect is rated as a four-star, the 287th-best player in the country, the 42nd-best wide receiver and the 38th-best player in the state of Georgia. He is one of several wide receivers committed to the Bulldogs this cycle, so Georgia would like to keep him locked into the class.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
- JJ Hanne, DL
- Juan Gaston, OL
- Jontae Gilbert, DB
