Top 2026 Prospect Jackson Cantwell Releases Top-Six, Includes Georgia Football
A big time prospect in Jackson Cantwell has released his top fix and included the Georgia Bulldogs.
After reeling in a loaded 2025 recruiting class, the Georgia Bulldogs are now looking to do the same in the 2026 cycle. They have some players are already committed in their class and they are in the mix for one of the biggest prospects in the group. Offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell has released his top six and it includes Georgia, Miami , Missouri, Michigan, Oregon and Ohio State.
Cantwell is rated as a five-star prospect, the number one player in the country, the number one player at his position and the number one player in Missouri. Cantwell has already taken an onslaught of unofficial visits over the last year and the schools that earn official visits from him will be a very storng position to earn his commitment.
Cantwell has a strong athletic pedigree in his family as both of his parents were Olympic athletes. His father Christian is a former Olympic thrower who won a silver medal in the shot put at the Beijing 2008 Games. His mother Teri is a former Olympic thrower who competed at the 2000 Sydney Games.
Georgia Football 2026 Recruiting Class:
- Zech Fort, S
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Jontavius Wyman, CB
- Seven Cloud, DL (JUCO)
