Top Player in 2027 Class LaDamion Guyton Announces Commitment Date
The No. 1 player in the 2027 recruiting class, LaDamion Guyton, has announced a commitment date.
A massive domino in the 2027 recruiting class is set to fall later this week as LaDamion Guyton has announced a commitment date. Benedictine Military School has announced that Guyton will make his decision on August 7th.
Guyton is rated as a five-star prospect, the second-best player in the country, the number one EDGE in the class and the top player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. The Georgia Bulldogs were the first college to offer Guyton, and they will see if their early relationship will pay off and help them land Guyton when he announces his decision.
A final list of schools has not been announced, but Georgia is certainly a player here and Texas Tech became a threat over the summer. He has a litany of power fours offers to choose from, so it will be interesting to see who Guyton chooses this early in the recruitment process for the 2027 class.
Guyton started his high school career at Savannah Christian High School but will play this season at Benedictine Military School in the state of Georgia. The Bulldogs currently have to players committed in the 2027 class in the form of cornerback Donte Wright and wide receiver Honore. They will now hope to add a third name to that list on Thursday when Guyton makes his decision public.
The in-state prospect will announce his decision at 3:30 PM ET at the school's gym.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily