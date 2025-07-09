Tyler Atkinson Announces Final Four Schools, Includes Georgia Football
Tyler Atkinson has announced his final list of schools.
One of the nation's top uncommitted players has dwindled down his list of schools in the mix. Five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson has cut his list down to four schools and will choose between Georgia, Texas, Clemson and Oregon. A notable school that was cut from the list was Ohio State.
Atkinson is rated as a five-star prospect, the ninth-best player in the country, the number one linebacker in the class and the top player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. His recruitment has turned into an intense battle between some of the nation's top programs and will likely go down to the wire.
The Bulldogs have a long lasting relationship with Atkinson, dating back to before he was a high school star. Head coach Kirby Smart and his staff are hoping the connection they have built with Atkinson and the lineage of success stories they have at linebacker are what wins out in this one.
Atkinson has not yet announced a commitment date but it is expected that he will be committed to a program before the end of July.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- James Johnson, DL
- PJ Dean, DL
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily