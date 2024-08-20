WATCH: Georgia Football Commit JJ Hanne Reacts to Getting Offer from Georgia
A video posted on social media shows current Georgia commit JJ Hanne's reaction when he found out he got an offer from the University of Georgia.
Not every high school recruitment looks the same. Some players have P4 offers pouring in the moment they get out of middle school, some are late bloomers and emerge onto the scene later in their high school careers and some just take a chance on football and it turns into a career for them. Current Georgia commit Jayden-Jamal 'JJ' Hanne is the latter and a video shared on social media shares his awesome reaction to when he found he received an offer from the University of Georgia.
Hanne is a name that recently surged onto the recruiting scene this calendar year. He is based out of California but came over from Germany and has only been playing football for the last couple of years. He's rated as a three-star prospect but the ceiling is much higher than the rating. He has great athletic traits and tremendous size as he is listed at 6'5 and 280 pounds. Hence the reason why so many major power four programs are in the mix for his recruitment.
In June of this year, Hanne received an offer from the University of Georgia and this video on social media shows his heartfelt reaction.
Hanne would later commit to Georgia in late July and is now part of one of the top recruiting classes in the country, and will play for one of the biggest college football programs in the nation after only having played football for just a few years.
Other Georgia News:
- NFL Draft Analyst Raves About Multiple Georgia Football Players
- Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning Jokes Back About NIL At Georgia's Kirby Smart
- Lewis Cine Addresses Pivotal Season at Minnesota Vikings' Training Camp
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily