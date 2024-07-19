Where Will Bryce Davis Commit?
Where will 2025 defensive lineman Bryce Davis announce his college commitment to between South Carolina, Duke, Clemson and Georgia?
The Georgia Bulldogs have been rolling on the recruiting trail this summer as they have picked up commitment after commitment. On Saturday, they have the opportunity to pick up another one as defensive lineman Bryce Davis will be announcing his commitment between South Carolina, Duke, Clemson and Georgia. So which school will he be committing to?
Davis is rated as a four-star prospect, the 59th-best player in the country, the eighth-best defensive line prospect and the third-best player in the state of North Carolina, according to 247 sports composite rankings. He took official visits to Clemson, Duke, Georgia, USC and South Carolina in that order.
For a little while it looked like Georgia was the team to beat in this recruitment, and up until recently I think most people would have told you it was the Dawgs. But now it appears that Clemson has jumped on top in this recruitment. The Bulldogs were in a great position for a long time, but the Tigers reasserted themselves and looked to have said all of the right things to ,make sure Davis says Clemson tomorrow when he announces his commitment.
Davis will be announcing his commitment at 12 PM tomorrow at Grimsley High School's auditorium.
