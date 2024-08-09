Where Will Jontae Gilbert Commit To?
Where will Jontae Gilbert, a 2025 defensive back, commit to on Saturday between Georgia Tech, NC State and Georgia?
The Georgia Bulldogs have been hot on the recruiting trail over the last couple of months and they have the opportunity to keep it rolling in the month of August. Jontae Gilbert, a 2025 defensive back, will be announcing his college commitment on Saturday between Georgia Tech, NC State and Georgia. So which school will he be committing to?
Gilbert is rated as a four-star prospect, the 141st-best player in the country, the 17th-best cornerback in the class and 18th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to 247 sports composite rankings. Gilbert took a handful of official visits this summer with Georgia being in the early part of June, Georgia Tech was the next week and has a visit scheduled to NC State.
As far as where Gilbert will be going to play college football, the Georgia Bulldogs appear to be the leader of the pack. Georgia Tech or NC State getting a top 20 player fromt the state of Georgia, and a player that Georgia really wants is never going to be an easy task to accomplish, so it would appear that the Bulldogs will end up on top of this one. However, Georgia Tech was one of Gilbert's first offers, so they have been involved in this recruitment longer than the other two reamining schools. Just something to keep an eye on.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Christian Garrett, DL
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Christian Garrett, DL
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Rashad Johnson, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
- JJ Hanne, DL
- Juan Gaston, OL
