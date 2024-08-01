Where Will Juan Gaston Commit?
Where will four-star offensive lineman Juan Gaston announce his commitment to between Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia football?
The Georgia Bulldogs have been running hot on the recruiting trail over the last couple of months and another big name in the 2025 recruiting class is set to come off of the board on Friday. Offensive lineman Juan Gaston will be announcing his commitment between Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia. So where will he be committing to?
Gaston is rated as a four-star prospect, the 164th-best player in the country, the 16th-best offensive tackle and the 20th-best player in the state of Georgia for the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247 sports composite rankings. Gaston took official visits to Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Oregon this summer in that order.
As for where Gaston will announce his commitment, Georgia appears to be the leader in this recruitment. When an offensive line prospect with a skillset as elite as Gaston's, it's not very often that the Bulldogs' staff lets them get out of the state, and this recruitment appears to be no exception. However, all four schools in the mix have made a strong push for Gaston, but specifically Tennessee is a team to keep an eye on as this one comes down to the end.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Christian Garrett, DL
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Rashad Johnson, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
- JJ Hanne, DL
