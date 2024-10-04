Where Will Ousmane Kromah Commit: FSU, Auburn, Tennessee and Georgia?
Where will Ousmane Kromah, a 2025 running back, be announcing his commitment to?
The momentum on the recruiting trail has slowed down a little bit for Georgia with the 2024 college football starting up, but a big name is coming off of the board tomorrow. Ousmane Kromah, a 2025 running back, is announcing his college commitment on Saturday. He has narrowed his decision down to Georgia, Florida State, Auburn and Tennessee. So where will Kromah be committing to?
Kromah is rated as a four-star prospect, the 84th-best player in the country, the 5th-best running back in the class and the 11th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to 247 composite rankings. The Lee County High School prospect took official visits to Auburn, Florida State, Tennessee and Georgia this offseason in that order. He then followed up by taking unofficial visits to Florida State, Georgia and Auburn.
Initially, it seemed like the Auburn Tigers were going to be the team to land Kromah but some other teams started to emerge at the top. Florida State began to flow to the top and then the Georgia Bulldogs really seemed to insert themselves into the conversation. The decision has become a bit more competitive, and it would seem as if Georgia now has the best chance to land the highly-ranked running back with the Tigers and Seminoles in good spots too.
