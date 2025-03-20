Who is Leading the Jared Curtis Recruitment Between Oregon and Georgia Football?
Things are really starting to heat up in the recruiting of Jared Curits, the top quarterback in the 2026 class. Curtis just recently took visits to Oregon and Georgia, the two schools he is deciding between. So with that said, who is the current leader in the recruitment?
Curtis is a five-star prospect, the second-best player in the country, the best quarterback in the class and the best player in the state of Tennessee, according to composite rankings. Curtis was set to take official visits to Auburn, Oregon, Georgia and South Carolina this summer, but that could very well change if Curtis announces his commitment before then.
The high profile prospect was at one point committed to the Bulldogs. However, he ultimately decided to back off his pledge as he wanted to explore his options and be able to do so without having a commitment attached to his name.
It is believed that Curtis and Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein have a great relationship. There is also a lot to love at a place like Oregon that is closely affiliated with Nike and is a rising contender under head coach Dan Lanning.
On the flip side, Curtis also seems to have a good relationship with Mike Bobo and Georgia's staff. This is the same group of coaches that Curtis committed to the first time, so there is a lot of familiarity in Athens. Plus, it's a lot closer to home for the Tennessee native.
Sources have told Georgia Bulldogs on SI that Curtis and his mother love Georgia and love Athens but that nobody can really get a read on what the Dad feels in this recruitment.
As for who is leading the recruitment, right now it probably sits at 55 percent Georgia, 45 percent Oregon. Certainly one that is going to come down to the wire.
