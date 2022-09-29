Who Could Be Next to Commit?

Georgia fans got good news on Tuesday when Tyler Williams committed to UGA over Miami. Dawg fans were buzzing, as they should be. After all, Williams was the top-ranked uncommitted WR in the 2023 class.

Still, they want more. Here, we take a look at which UGA target could jump on board next.

Samuel M'Pemba - 2023 - EDGE - IMG Academy (FL)

M'Pemba is arguably UGAs top target left in the 2023 class. So far, UGA is in good position as this recruitment could be winding down over the course of the fall. According to the 247 Composite Rankings, M'Pemba is a top-25 recruit nationally and the 2nd ranked EDGE in the entire country. EDGE Coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe and the entire UGA coaching staff have made M'Pemba a priority, which is why UGA appears to be in the driver's seat here. Several UGA commits have also been recruiting M'Pemba to Athens, such as 5-star DB AJ Harris.

Miami is the other school to watch here, but UGA has made him a priority. There is reason to believe that M'Pemba could commit sometime this fall, which is good news for UGA. The Dawgs are the clear team to beat here.

Chris Peal - 2023 - DB - Providence Day School (NC)

Like M'Pemba, Peal could have a decision sometime this fall. Also, like M'Pemba, UGA appears to be the team to beat for Peal. Peal is one of the highest-ranked uncommitted DBs in the 2023 class, so UGA will have their work cut out for them. NC State is in the hunt, and so is Michigan, which he visited this past weekend. He will make future stops at UGA and South Carolina before making a decision.

Even with so many schools in the hunt, UGA appears to be in the best spot. The Dawgs have been trending since the summer, even while other schools have entered the pursuit. Still, UGA has been consistent here, and that could pay off. However, it is not a slam dunk.

Jordan Hall - 2023 - DT - Westside (FL)

Georgia is one of many contenders for Hall, one of the best defensive linemen prospects in the entire country. Florida, Ohio State, and Alabama are some of the other programs in the hunt. At this point, it looks like Georgia is the favorite. However, with numerous programs firmly in the picture and a late-season visit planned to Ohio State, this one is far from over.

Georgia is sitting in a good position. Hall could make a decision before December, and we expect Georgia to be in this one until the end.

Roderick Robinson II - 2023 - RB - Lincoln (CA)

Robinson is probably the "wild card" on this list. The California native has been committed to UCLA since May, but his recruitment has blown up since then and he has grown into one of the most highly sought-after RB prospects in the country. Along with Georgia, Texas A&M, Miami, Oregon, USC, and others are involved here. Robinson is coming off a visit to Texas A&M earlier this month, and it is possible he finds his way to Athens later this fall.

Robinson made headlines earlier this season by rushing for nearly 500 yards and 8 TDs in a single game.

UGA has a glaring need at the RB spot in the 2023 class, and it would not be shocking at all to see them ramp things up with Robinson here shortly.

