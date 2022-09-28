The University of Georgia received its 19th verbal commitment in the 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday when 6'3, 200-pound receiver Tyler Williams made his collegiate pledge publicly known.

The Lakeland, Florida product began his collegiate athletic aspirations on the basketball court, receiving multiple Division 1 offers before finding his home on the gridiron. What was a thin and wiry basketball player's frame has now become a full-fledged force on the football field.

So, apart from yet another Sunshine State wide receiver joining the Georgia ranks, what did Georgia add in Tyler Williams? Let's grind the tape.

Frame: Junior tape shows a long and lengthy prospect that could use some additional weight and the limited senior tape confirms the needed weight has arrived. North of 200 pounds as an incoming freshman is plenty.



Athleticism: Any receiver that is north of 6'3 that can make defensive backs in Florida miss has the required twitch to be deemed "athletic." Despite his lengthy stature, he's remained an explosive athlete in tight spaces which is required to create separation on the next level.

Instincts: He's got a natural ball carrier's instinct after the catch. He knows how to defeat angles, he knows when to protect the football, and he knows when to put his head down to fight for yards. Route running is indicative of a player who understands defensive concepts.

Polish: There's going to need to be some refinement in his route running concept. Similar to another Lakeland, Florida product Arian Smith, Williams was asked to make plays in high school. In college, he will be asked to do so in a structured manner.

Bottom Line: Georgia is in search of a true "X" receiver. A player that can be left alone on the outside to win his matchup on a consistent basis. That player oftentimes looks like Tyler Williams. A 6'3, 200-pound, physical presence that can take the top off the defense with a go ball, break your heart with a 75-yard run after the catch on a screen pass, and run a crisp double move in the redzone for a touchdown.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBASubscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN