Zavion Griffin-Haynes, 2026 Edge, Schedules Official Visit to Georgia Football
Zavion Griffin-Haynes, an edge rusher in the 2026 class, has scheduled an official visit to Georgia.
After reeling in a loaded 2025 recruiting class, the Georgia Bulldogs are now looking to do the same in the 2026 cycle. They have some players who are already committed in their class and they are in the mix for a high-ranked prospect in the group. Edge rusher Zavion Griffin-Haynes has scheduled an official visit to Georgia on June 6th. He will also be taking a visit to Florida on June 13th.
Griffin-Haynes is rated as a four-star prospect, the 162nd-best player in the country, the 12th-best edge in the class and the ninth-best player in the state of North Carolina, according to composite rankings. Georgia offered Griffin-Haynes last October and now appears to be in a position to potentially land a commitment from the North Carolina native. Griffin visited Georgia on Oct. 5 last season.
The Bulldogs lost some players in their edge room this offseason and are looking to beef it back up. Griffin-Haynes appears to be one of the names that they are hoping to add to that room this time next year to get the depth chart back in good shape. Griffin-Haynes was at one point committed to North Carolina but opened his recruitment back up in November.
The Bulldogs currently have five players committed in the 2026 class and are continuing to rack up official visits from players in the cycle that they are targeting.
Georgia Football 2026 Recruiting Class:
- Zech Fort, S
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Jontavius Wyman, CB
- Seven Cloud, DL (JUCO)
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Amongst Most Watched Games of 2024 College Football Season
- Numerous Former Bulldogs Earn Trip to Super Bowl LIX Following Eagles Victory
- Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Back Selected in First Round of Latest NFL Mock Draft
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily