Zayden Walker's Commitment Brings Yet Another Star to the LB Room for Georgia Football
The Georgia Bulldogs have landed the commitment from 5-star in-state linebacker Zayden Walker on Wednesday. The Schley County native is a 6'3, 220 pound prospect that chose Georgia over South Carolina and Florida State.
Walker is the second in-state commit at the linebacker position for Glenn Schumann, he joins Jadon Perlotte who's ranked No. 114 in 2025 according to 247sports. Let's take a look at the tape to see just what Walker brings to Athens.
WATCH: Zayden Walker Practices at Inside Linebacker
Frame: Official measurements from Georgia sources show Walker is a verified 6'1 3/4", 232 pounds. He's college big as is.
Athleticism: Walker has spent most of his high school career being as close to the football as his position value will allow. So, like most athletes like this, he was put on the EDGE to start on defense and he was given the football on offense at running back. He's making the transition to ILB now seem as seamless as can be, attesting to his athleticism.
Instincts: I saw Walker this spring in some of his first reps transitioning to the inside linebacker position, where he will play in college, and you'd had thought he'd been playing it for years. He has a natural ability to avoid blockers and a natural nose for the football. He finds it first, and he moves first, on top of the fact that he's extremely athletic.
Polish: There's still going to be some growth for any collegiate inside linebacker that hasn't played it all that much. At this point, it's a matter of hours at the position and reps under premier coaching. Playing for a position coach like Glenn Schumann, the transition time will only be shortened.
Bottom Line: The inside linebacker room is a tough room for any freshman to walk into. It's a room filled with special athletes and outstanding football players, and he's going to be someone who fits the bill immediately.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Baseball On the Verge of Making Team History
- Packers Rookie Javon Bullard Receives Praise From Fellow Teammate
- Georgia Official Visits Weekend 1 - Highlights From a Star-Studded Group
Join the Community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter @BrooksAustinBA
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily