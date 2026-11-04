What Initial College Football Playoff Rankings Means for Georgia Football and the SEC

Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs squad landed at No. 2 in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings that were released on ESPN on Tuesday night.

This doesn’t come as much surprise as the Dawgs hold the same ranking in the AP Top 25. There were, however, a few big surprises or head-scratchers within the rankings.

The initial CFP Rankings:

Miami Georgia Utah Indiana Alabama Kentucky Texas UCLA BYU Ole Miss Notre Dame Ohio State Tennessee LSU Texas Tech Wake Forrest Houston Missouri Iowa USC South Carolina Arizona Oregon Florida Boise State

Indiana is ranked 4th despite four one-score wins over non-ranked teams and a loss to No. 12 Ohio State.

Alabama was ranked 5th despite having two losses with one being to fellow two-loss Tennessee, who is ranked 13th.

Texas, with two losses, is ranked 7th ahead of undefeated UCLA and a couple of one-loss schools.

Georgia is ranked No. 2 ahead of undefeated Utah and UCLA despite the home loss to unranked Auburn. That is the worst loss that any team in the top 12 has suffered.

Overall, these initial rankings put the Dawgs in a very good spot with potentially a wider margin for error than thought before. With the upcoming carnage in the SEC, the committee is all but going to be forced to put at least one three-loss SEC team in the final CFP rankings. There could potentially be more than one.

Ole Miss and Georgia play this week. Alabama and LSU play this week. Kentucky and Tennessee play this week. Notre Dame and Miami play this week. BYU and Utah play this week.

Georgia has two more ranked matchups as it stands right now after this weekend between Missouri and Ole Miss.



At this point, the Dawgs appear to be guaranteed a playoff spot if it finishes 10-2 in the regular season. Depending on how the games go, Georgia could certainly slip into the final top 12 with three losses.

With four two-loss teams in the initial top 12 and many more to come, Georgia is positioned with a longer leash than any team in college football right now not named Miami and Utah (maybe).

Georgia has a clash with No. 10 Ole Miss this weekend. Winning that game would put the Dawgs in prime position to make the College Football Playoff, assuming there is not a major collapse in Athens.