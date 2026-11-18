The Georgia Bulldogs are doing something this year that we haven’t seen them do since they dominated the 2021 and 2021 season. Kirby Smart’s squad is dominating the first quarter.

Over the last couple of seasons, Georgia struggled to get things going early and found themselves down in the beginning of games. This year, Georgia is dominating the first quarter.

The Dawgs have outscored opponents 129-14 in the first quarter over the course of 10 games. Vanderbilt and Auburn each scored a touchdown in the first quarter in Athens, but no other team has been able to put points on Georgia at the beginning of games this season.

On Monday, Smart said that it's more about the players than it is about the coaches.

“If a coach tells you he influences that, he's a liar, " Smart said.”There's no influence over that. We're not practicing any differently than we have in the past. We're not preparing any differently than we have in the past.”

Georgia put up 28 points in the first quarter of the season opener against Tennessee State, and that’s when you knew this offense had a chance to be explosive.

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More recently, Georgia got up 31-0 before Missouri was able to put something on the scoreboard. In the previous game, Georgia went up 35-0 over Ole Miss on the road. So, it hasn’t been just against weak competition. The Dawgs are blitzing SEC opponents on offense.

“I would say we're playing with confidence," Smart said. “I would say that our quarterback is more experienced. A lot of your team flows, your start in those kinds of games goes with the age and maturity of your team. I don't know that we're older and more mature than we were last year or the year before, but the starts have been different than some of our past ones.”

Gunner Stockton is more experienced, and that helps, but it is everything. The defense is better. The run game is better. The team has been opportunistic on special teams.

The reason Georgia was able to score a touchdown on offense with just only 1:01 off the clock against Missouri, even though the Dawgs kicked the ball off, is because the squad made plays in all three phases of the game.

The defense is a huge part of this. Alabama was a buzzsaw before the Tide faced the Dawgs. Ole Miss had one of the best scoring offenses in college football before it faced the Dawgs.

You typically don’t have to wait to see Georgia get going this season. The Dawgs are running out of the tunnel swinging.