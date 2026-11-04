Georgia Football Gets First CFP Ranking: Here's What We Learned From the Puzzling Reveal on ESPN

ATHENS - Georgia football opened at the No. 2 team in the College Football Playoff Rankings Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs now have to navigate a schedule that is full of land mines. Georgia football travels to No. 10 Ole Miss this week, hosts No. 18 next week and travels to suddenly-hot No. 21 South Carolina before its rivalry game with lowly Georgia Tech to end the season in Athens.

The Bulldogs have only lost once this season - a turnover-plagued upset loss to rival Auburn in Athens. Wins over Florida and Alabama are the Dawgs’ best two wins of the season so far. But the college football season enters the second weekend of November with a slew of games that will determine the fate of those inside and out of the Top 12 spots.

Here are the five things Georgia Football learned from the 1st College Football Rankings

1. JUST WIN BABY

Should the Dawgs continue their winning ways with the schedule they have they will have a good shot at the No. 1 overall seed - even if Miami continues to win. The Canes close the season with Notre Dame, but a weak ACC schedule after that. Miami is likely to stay as the No. 1 overall seed should they end the regular season at 13-0, but if Georgia ends 2026 with wins over South Carolina, Ole Miss and Missouri as well as a win in what would likely be a top-ten fight in Atlanta for the SEC Championship there would be a vert serious argument for the Dawgs to be No. 1 over a Miami program that’s best win is over what would be a two-loss Notre Dame that’s ranked No. 11, and would fall right out of the CFP with a loss this week with not much way to get back in.

Any loss by Miami would knock the Canes from the top spot. It remains unclear how far Miami would fall should they fall this coming week in South Bend, but Miami is an underdog. Georgia is not expected to be an underdog before the College Football Playoff.

2. SEC POWER

The only undefeated team in the Big Ten, UCLA, was ranked behind a slew of SEC teams in the top ten. That means the remaining games left on Georgia football’s schedule are major opportunity to move their way into a bye - even with a loss.

The Southeastern Conference had five teams ranked in the Top 12 - more than any other league. The Big Ten had only three; the Big 12 managed only two. If the CFP were tonight three SEC teams with two losses would be included in the tournament, and the Big Ten’s powerhouse Ohio State would be left out.

3. LOSSES MIGHT NOT MATTER LIKE THEY USED TO

Texas, with losses to both the Gators and lowly Oklahoma, was ranked No. 7. Alabama’s 16-point loss at Tennessee was all up in smoke, apparently, with the Vols ranked far, far below the Tide. Georgia’s loss to 4-4 Auburn only seemed to cost the Bulldogs the top spot - nothing more.

4. BAMA’S NOT DEAD... YET

Alabama’s placement at No. 5 means that not only is the Tide still well alive in this year’s race to win it all, but that Bama could have some leeway to lose.

5. THIS WAS CONFUSING

No one watching football could reasonably rank Indiana as high as they were Tuesday night. The Hoosiers have survived more often than they have thrived. At times in October Indiana was ugly.

“They are a far cry from what they were last year,” ESPN’s Greg McElroy said.

You got that right. Indiana has a six-point win over unranked Northwestern, a three-point win over unranked Nebraska, a seven-point win over Michigan and a seven-point win over unranked Minnesota. The Hoosiers aren’t just a far cry from what they were last year - they are four plays from having four losses.

Meanwhile, Tennessee has the same record as Alabama, and beat the Tide by 16 points, but is ranked outside of the CFP bracket at No. 13. That’s a strange one to reconcile.

2026 College Football Playoff Rankings - Week One - November 2, 2026

1. Miami

2. Georgia

3. Utah

4. Indiana

5. Alabama

6. Kentucky

7. Texas

8. UCLA

9. BYU

10. Ole Miss

11. Notre Dame

12. Ohio State

13. Tennessee

14. LSU

15. Texas Tech

16. Wake Forest

17. Houston

18. Missouri

19. Iowa

20. USC

21. South Carolina

22. Arizona

23. Oregon

24. Florida

25. Boise State