ACC Baseball Standings Update

Another series loss for Georgia Tech Baseball has the Yellow Jackets reeling and sinking to the bottom of the standings in the ACC. After winning the first game of the weekend series against Virginia, the team fell apart in the last two games and lost both.

Georgia Tech now sits second-to-last in the ACC Coastal Division, with only Duke sitting beneath them. After another series win, Miami is now sitting at the top of the ACC Coastal, ahead of Virginia. Both the Hurricanes and Cavaliers are ranked in the top ten of the major polls in college baseball and appear to be capable of making a run to the College World Series.

North Carolina is third in the division after Miami and Virginia and the Tar Heels are ahead of Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh.

The Atlantic Divison still has Louisville at the top, but the Cardinals did suffer their first conference losses of the season against Pitt this weekend. Notre Dame, NC State, Wake Forest, and Florida State are within striking distance though. Clemson and Boston College sit at the bottom of the standings in the Atlantic division.

The ACC has big series between some of the conference's best teams this weekend. Georgia Tech welcomes Florida State to Atlanta. North Carolina travels to Louisville. In what might be the biggest series in the country this weekend, Virginia travels to Miami to take on the Hurricanes.

Georgia Tech has a lot of work to do to crawl back into the race in the ACC. Let's see how the series against the Seminoles goes this weekend.

