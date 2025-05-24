Danny Hall Still Believes His Team Will Host a Regional: " I Don't See Any Scenario in Which That Does Not Happen"
Georgia Tech had hoped to advance to the ACC Tournament Championship on Sunday, but lost in the semifinals 9-4 at the hands of Clemson. Entering the day, Georgia Tech was right on the line of hosting a regional in the NCAA Tournament and would have seemingly clinched that if they won today against the Tigers. With the loss, their hosting status is in doubt, but not in the mind of their head coach.
After the game, Yellow Jackets head coach Danny Hall was asked about his teams chances of hosting and he seemed fairly confident in that happening:
"I mean if you are asking me, I don't see any scenario in which that does not happen. People that are involved in the ACC would know more than me, but I can never remember a time when the ACC champion did not host a regional. Someone can correct me if they have that information but in my 32 years if my memory serves me right, I have never seen that happen."
In the updated projections for today, D1baseball has the Yellow Jackets hosting as the No. 16 national seed. The other teams in their regional include Florida, Oklahoma State, and Murray State. That was before the loss to the Tigers however and that could change whether or not Georgia Tech has to go on the road when the NCAA Tournament begins next week.
The pitching was not strong for the Yellow Jackets today and the offense did not do nearly enough. The Tigers got nine runs on eight hits this afternoon, including two home run balls. Jones struggled today, giving up the grand slam, walking two batters, and hitting three. Patel, Stanford, and Paden each gave up runs, but they were pitching from behind the entire day after replacing Jones. Clemson got five extra-base hits today while Georgia Tech got only one. Burress, Hernandez, Daniel, and Kerce went hitless today and over the last 5.1 innings, Georgia Tech only got three hits. There was not one person to blame today, as the offense, pitching, and fielding were not anywhere good enough today to beat a quality team like Clemson.