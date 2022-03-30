Let me start by saying that anytime that a team puts up 17 runs in a game, there is going to be heavy competition for the player of the game. Kevin Parada had a two-home run, six RBI night and he was not chosen. Parada won the player of the game once last week and it felt appropriate to give someone else the spotlight because he almost certainly will win it again sometime this year.

Tonight's player of the game against Charleston Southern is going to be third basemen, Drew Compton. Compton got the night started by having an RBI single in the bottom of the second but then had a huge two-run home run in the bottom of the third to help propel the Yellow Jackets to a monster night on offense.

This was a great night for Compton to have such a big game because the Yellow Jackets had been struggling on offense through the weekend. Georgia Tech has a huge series against Virginia on deck starting Friday and Compton and the offense are going to need to stay hot.

