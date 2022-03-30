Drew Compton Earns Player of the Game for Terrific Night on Offense
Let me start by saying that anytime that a team puts up 17 runs in a game, there is going to be heavy competition for the player of the game. Kevin Parada had a two-home run, six RBI night and he was not chosen. Parada won the player of the game once last week and it felt appropriate to give someone else the spotlight because he almost certainly will win it again sometime this year.
Tonight's player of the game against Charleston Southern is going to be third basemen, Drew Compton. Compton got the night started by having an RBI single in the bottom of the second but then had a huge two-run home run in the bottom of the third to help propel the Yellow Jackets to a monster night on offense.
This was a great night for Compton to have such a big game because the Yellow Jackets had been struggling on offense through the weekend. Georgia Tech has a huge series against Virginia on deck starting Friday and Compton and the offense are going to need to stay hot.
Make sure to follow us on social media for all of the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!
Twitter: @AllYellowJacket
Facebook: All Yellow Jackets
Follow Jackson on Twitter @jacksoncaudell
The latest Georgia Tech Baseball Coverage can be found at AllYellowJackets.com/baseball
More Georgia Tech Related Content:
Georgia Tech Offense ignites and blows out Charleston Southern, 17-3
Georgia Tech loses wide receivers coach Kerry Dixon to NFL
Where does Georgia Tech rank in the latest college baseball rankings?