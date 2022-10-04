Georgia Tech Baseball Announces Third-Ranked 2022 Recruiting Class

Georgia Tech Baseball is not unaccustomed to bringing in top recruiting classes and the 2022 class is no exception to that.

On Tuesday, Georgia Tech announced its 2022 recruiting class, which is ranked third in the country by Perfect Game. This is the highest-rated class in the ACC this year and the highest that Georgia Tech has ever brought in. The class includes 11 players that are ranked in the top 10 in their state.

Georgia Tech is hoping this recruiting class can help them win the ACC Georgia Tech Athletics

This is the second top-five class for Georgia Tech in the last four years and the third top-ten class in the last four years for the Yellow Jackets. Perfect Game is not the only organization that is recognizing the top class for Georgia Tech. Collegiate Baseball has the class ranked 5th overall, which is also the best class in the ACC on their site.

With eight guys being drafted in the 2022 MLB draft, Georgia Tech was going to have to find some replacements for the future and this class is going to ensure that.

Some of the top players from this class include RHP Carson Ballard from Wesleyan High School, infielder Brant Baughcum from Buford High School, outfielder Jayce Blalock from Trinity Christian, and RHP Logan Bogue from Habersham Central High School.

There will also be four transfers joining the freshmen class. Terry Busse, Drew Byers, Angelo DiSpigna, and Nathan Smith are all hoping to make a big impact this upcoming season. Georgia Tech has had success with transfers recently with guys like Chandler Simpson and Tim Borden.

