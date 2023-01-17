Georgia Tech Baseball Begins Season Unranked In D1 Baseball Top 25

It was not completely unexpected, but Georgia Tech Baseball is going to start the season unranked in the D1 Baseball top 25 rankings.

The Yellow Jackets are going to have to replace several star players from last year's team that got drafted into the MLB Draft. Kevin Parada, Tres Gonzalez, Zach Maxwell, Marquis Grissom Jr, and Tim Borden are all gone, just to name a few. Nine players total were selected in the draft and that is a lot of talent for any program to try and replace.

In total, there were seven ACC teams that made the cut for the top 25, led by No. 6 Wake Forest. No. 12 North Carolina, No. 14 Virginia Tech, No. 16 Louisville, No. 19 Virginia, No. 21 NC State, and No. 22 Miami joined the Demon Deacons in the rankings.

LSU will begin the season ranked No. 1 and there are seven SEC teams in the top 10.

Georgia Tech Baseball will start the season unranked in the D1 top 25 Georgia Tech Athletics

Despite the talent leaving, there is still plenty in Atlanta to win this season. Stephen Reid, Jackson Finley, Jake DeLeo, Jack Rubenstein, Drew Compton, Cody Carwile, Logan McGuire, Aeden Finateri, and Jadyn Jackson are some of the players that are back. If those experienced players take a leap and the young talent can provide a spark, this team is going to surprise people.

Georgia Tech baseball opens its season with a three-game home series against Miami (OH) on February 17th.

The Yellow Jackets finished last season 36-24 and lost to Tennessee in the Knoxville Regional.

