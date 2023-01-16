Georgia Tech Adds UGA Tight End Brett Seither Through Transfer Portal

Tight end was not a position of strength for Georgia Tech last season and they are working hard on upgrading that position this offseason.

New offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Buster Faulkner is coming over after being at Georgia and today, a UGA tight end is coming to play for Faulkner.

According to a report from Russell Johnson at Rivals, Brett Seither (6'5, 230 LBS) is the newest addition to the Georgia Tech offense after spending the past couple of seasons at UGA. During his career as a Bulldog, Seither recorded four catches for 54 yards and a touchdown. While in Athens, Seither was stuck behind Brock Bowers (the best tight end in the country), Darnell Washington (a potential first-round pick), and freshman Oscar Delp.

Seither is a talented player that was stuck behind a lot of top talent and Faulkner and head coach Brent Key is going to be hoping he can be a complete tight end for the Yellow Jackets.

Brett Seither is the latest tight end addition for Georgia Tech Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Georgia Tech has added one tight end through the transfer portal this offseason, Hunter Long (USF).

During the 2022 season, Dylan Leonard led the tight ends with 90 yards receiving on 11 catches and zero touchdowns. Luke Benson had nine catches for 85 yards and Peje' Harris finished with six catches for 61 yards. No tight end caught a touchdown for Georgia Tech last season.

This is a position that will need to be a bigger factor in the passing game next season. Keep an eye out this spring for how the tight ends are doing and how the reps are being distributed.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Etinosa Reuben, Defensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Brett Seither, tight end (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

