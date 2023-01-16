Report: Georgia Tech Adds UGA Tight End Brett Seither Through Transfer Portal
Tight end was not a position of strength for Georgia Tech last season and they are working hard on upgrading that position this offseason.
New offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Buster Faulkner is coming over after being at Georgia and today, a UGA tight end is coming to play for Faulkner.
According to a report from Russell Johnson at Rivals, Brett Seither (6'5, 230 LBS) is the newest addition to the Georgia Tech offense after spending the past couple of seasons at UGA. During his career as a Bulldog, Seither recorded four catches for 54 yards and a touchdown. While in Athens, Seither was stuck behind Brock Bowers (the best tight end in the country), Darnell Washington (a potential first-round pick), and freshman Oscar Delp.
Seither is a talented player that was stuck behind a lot of top talent and Faulkner and head coach Brent Key is going to be hoping he can be a complete tight end for the Yellow Jackets.
Georgia Tech has added one tight end through the transfer portal this offseason, Hunter Long (USF).
During the 2022 season, Dylan Leonard led the tight ends with 90 yards receiving on 11 catches and zero touchdowns. Luke Benson had nine catches for 85 yards and Peje' Harris finished with six catches for 61 yards. No tight end caught a touchdown for Georgia Tech last season.
This is a position that will need to be a bigger factor in the passing game next season. Keep an eye out this spring for how the tight ends are doing and how the reps are being distributed.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
- Nacari Ashley, Athlete
- Evan Dickens, Running Back
- Ezra Odinjor, Edge
- Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback
- Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back
- Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line
- Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle
- Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver
- Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)
- Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)
- Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)
- Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)
- Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)
- Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)
- Etinosa Reuben, Defensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)
- Brett Seither, tight end (Transfer commitment, has not signed)
