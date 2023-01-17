Georgia Tech's Emma Kauf Recognized As One Of College Softball's Top Players

Softball season is quickly approaching and Georgia Tech is primed for another big run to the ACC Tournament.

One of the big reasons that Georgia Tech was able to get back to the tournament was the play of catcher Emma Kauf, one of the best players in the ACC and the country. Today, Kauf was recognized as one of the top players by Extra Inning Softball’s Extra Elite 100 and she was voted No. 81.

Emma Kauf was listed among some of the best softball players in the country Georgia Tech Athletics

This is not the first time that Kauf has been recognized as one of college softball's best players. Kauf receives her second top-100 ranking in as many weeks as D1Softball also listed her at No. 85 in its Preseason D100 Player Rankings. In ranking the top 100 players heading into the 2023 season, D1Softball identified the best and most valuable college softball players for the 2023 season.

Kauf has excelled on the field as the top catcher in the conference over the past two seasons. The standout behind the dish has been named First Team All-ACC in each of the last two seasons, also earning NFCA Southeast Second Team All-Region honors a season ago while landing on the ACC All-Freshman Team in 2021.

A two-time ACC Player of the week recipient, Kauf has displayed her proficiency in the backstop and at the plate as she developed a knack for catching runners stealing and set multiple national marks with her bat a season ago. The slim slugger laced 25 doubles in 2022, tying second in program history in single-season doubles while ranking second in the NCAA and leading the ACC with the mark. Leading the nation in doubles per game (0.45), Kauf also topped the conference in hits (71) to tie for 11th in Tech history in a single season last year.

Off the field, the team leader was named one of 13 finalists for the 2023 Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup for her service in the community and for the Institute as well as her academic prowess, noted by her pair of ACC Academic Honor Roll and All-ACC Academic Team recognitions.

