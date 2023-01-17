Former Georgia Tech Quarterback Taisun Phommachanh Transfers To UMass

Another former Georgia Tech quarterback is on the move to a new school today.

Taisun Phommachanh, who transferred to Tech from Clemson, is heading north to play for UMass.

Phommachanh spent much of his only season on The Flats as the fourth-string quarterback, but when Jeff Sims and Zach Pyron suffered injuries, Phommachanh was forced into backup quarterback duty. He played a key role in the upset against North Carolina and had a rushing touchdown the next game against No.1 Georgia.

Former Georgia Tech quarterback Taisun Phommachanh is heading to UMass Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

He came to Atlanta after spending the first part of his career at Clemson, where he also could not get on the field and play a large role. He had a hard time seeing the field and was unlikely to be a significant part of new head coach Brent Key's plans moving forward.

After the season ended, Sims decided that he would enter the portal and transfer to Nebraska, and now, Georgia Tech has three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster. Pyron, Zach Gibson, and the newest addition, Texas A&M transfer Haynes King. Pyron played well during his time as a true freshman but is coming off a broken collarbone that ended his season. Gibson started a few games for the Yellow Jackets and did improve a little toward the end of the year. King is going to be competing for the starting job with the other quarterbacks.

Best of luck to Taisun at UMass next season!

