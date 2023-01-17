Georgia Tech Basketball vs NC State: How To Watch, Preview, And Prediction

Georgia Tech shot the ball well from three-point range, but Pitt held a big advantage in free throws and turnovers and that was the biggest reason that Georgia Tech dropped its third straight ACC game on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets are hosting NC State on Tuesday evening and the Wolfpack are coming off of a big win over Miami this past week. Josh Pastner and Georgia Tech are going to be hoping to catch NC State off guard and pull an upset on Tuesday.

NC State is competing to be an NCAA Tournament team this season and they are one of the biggest turnaround stories in the country this season.

After finishing in last place in the ACC in 2012-22, NC State has rebounded this season, currently occupying seventh place in the standings. The Wolfpack have won their last three games over Duke, Virginia Tech, and Miami, the latter coming in overtime Saturday. NC State, 1-2 on the road this season, lost at Miami and Clemson prior to defeating the Hokies.

Can Josh Pastner and the Yellow Jackets get an upset win against NC State? Georgia Tech Athletics

This series has been close as of late and Tech has been on the right end of those matchups. Georgia Tech has won six of the last eight meetings, although the Wolfpack defeated Tech, 76-61, in the teams’ only scheduled meeting of the 2021-22 season. The teams did not play during the 2020-21 season due to COVID issues. Twenty-three of the last 28 meetings in the series have been decided by 10 points or less, with four of those decided in overtime. Tech is 24-19 against the Wolfpack in Atlanta, including one home-court meeting that was played at the Omni in 1986 and one at Philips Arena in 2012. NC State is 4-2 against the Yellow Jackets at McCamish Pavilion.

If Georgia Tech is going to have a shot at winning this game, they are going to continue to shoot the ball well from three. Georgia Tech’s 12 three-point field goals against Pitt were three more than it had made in an ACC game previously this season (previous - 9 vs. North Carolina, Miami, Florida State) and one off its season high of 13 vs. Alabama State. The last time the Yellow Jackets made more threes in an ACC game was Jan. 20, 2021, against Clemson (16). Tech was 12-of-29 from three-point range (41.4 pct.) against the Panthers, its second-highest percentage of the season after the 43.8 percent (7-of-16) is logged against Virginia.

The problem is, Georgia Tech is not shooting well from two-point range, which was evident against the Panthers on Saturday.

Despite the high percentage from distance, the Yellow Jackets posted their third-lowest overall field goal percentage (36.4) of the season against Pitt

Tech’s 47.3-percent rate on two-point field goals ranks No. 283 nationally.

Georgia Tech is shooting well from three-point distance lately Georgia Tech Athletics

The one thing that has been pretty consistent for the Yellow Jackets this season is its three-point defense. Tech ranks No. 2 in the ACC and in the top 20 in the nation in three-point defense (28.5 pct.) – Pitt hit 6-of-20 (30 pct.) against the Jackets. Notre Dame, Virginia, and FSU combined to hit 29-of-71 (40.8 pct.) against the Jackets, while North Carolina, Clemson, Miami, and Pitt were 19-for-83 combined (22.8 pct.).

After being questionable to play due to illness, Deivon Smith turned in another double-double for Georgia Tech and was their best player on the floor Saturday. Smith has posted point-rebound double-doubles in two consecutive games and recorded his third double-digit rebound game as a Yellow Jacket with his 15 points and 11 rebounds against Pitt. The 11 rebounds matched his career-best of 11 last season against Wisconsin.

How To Watch Georgia Tech vs NC State

Who: Georgia Tech vs NC State

When: 7:00 p.m., Tuesday

Where: McCamish Pavillion, Atlanta (GA)

TV: ACC Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM | SiriusXM ch. 383, SXM app 973 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra | Analyst: Randy Waters

Prediction:

Georgia Tech is 1-6 in ACC play this season Georgia Tech Athletics

NC State comes into this game as a small favorite and while they have been playing well as of late, this is not an unwinnable game for Georgia Tech.

The Wolfpack is a solid all-around team and has one of the ACC's best players in Terquavion Smith, who is averaging 18.7 PPG, which is the best in the ACC. Georgia Tech did a great job of guarding Miami's Isaiah Wong, who is also one of the best players in the ACC. Stopping Smith is likely the key to a win for the Yellow Jackets.

An upset is not out of the question, but it is hard to have faith in the Yellow Jackets considering how they are playing. NC State has beaten Duke, Virginia Tech, and Miami consecutively and is going to be a confident team tomorrow night and I think that will result in a win for the Wolfpack.

Final Score: NC State 70, Georgia Tech 64

