2024 DB Jakob Gude Discusses Weekend Visit At Georgia Tech And What's Next

Junior Day has come and gone for Georgia Tech and a host of prospects and targets were on campus for the first Junior Day in Brent Key's tenure.

One of the players that was there was 2024 DB Jakob Gude, who played at Sandy Creek last season but is going to be suiting up for Langston Hughes in 2023. I got a chance to catch up with Gude and talk about how his visit to Atlanta went and everything else with his recruitment.

Jakob Gude was one of many prospects at Georgia Tech for Junior Day 247Sports- Credit: Cory Fravel

This was not Gude's first time visiting The Flats. It was his third visit, but first since Key was named head coach and he felt that the vibes were completely different and that he loved being there. The two coaches that Gude said have been recruiting him the hardest have been defensive backs coach Travares Tillman and GA Kenny Lucky.

When I asked him about what was different on this visit, he talked about how the whole vibe of the program was different, but the confidence of Key was what stood out.

While he said he is taking the recruiting process slow right now, he is hoping for a big spring and a big offseason that will cement him as one of the top defensive backs in the state.

While he said he loved Georgia Tech, he declined to say that they are the leader in his recruitment right now. Coastal Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee are the other schools that have shown interest in him so far.

Expect a big season from the talented defensive back and for him to be noticed. Georgia Tech should make him a priority in this upcoming class and he is out to prove it.

Georgia Tech currently has one player committed for the 2024 class and that is four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams (Macon, GA). Williams is the guy that Key is going to be building this class around and that is a very good building block.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Etinosa Reuben, Defensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech WBB comes up short against No. 16 Duke

2024 DB Cedric Franklin recaps Junior Day visit at Georgia Tech

ESPN lists Georgia Tech as a potential fit for a top transfer linebacker

2024 Offensive lineman Felix Doege recaps Saturday's visit to Georgia Tech

Adam Gotsis and Jacksonville Jaguars complete a historic comeback and take down the L.A. Chargers

Jordan Mason and the San Francisco 49ers advance to the divisional round

Georgia Tech Basketball falls to Pittsburgh 71-60

2024 prospect Marcus Mascoll discusses visit to Georgia Tech

More top 2024 targets set to visit Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech coaches are back on the road recruiting