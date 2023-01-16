2024 OL Andrew Rosinski Breaks Down His Visit To Georgia Tech

2024 offensive tackle Andrew Rosinski (Creekview, GA) grew up a Georgia Tech fan and was on campus for a visit to Georgia Tech this past weekend. When I caught up with him yesterday after the visit, he described the experience as "surreal and shocking"

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key and the rest of the Yellow Jackets staff did a good job of getting some top targets and prospects on campus and Rosinski was one of them.

Brent Key and Georgia Tech had some top 2024 targets on campus for Junior Day Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The first thing Rosinski said was how great the visit went and while his relationship with offensive line coach Geep Wade is just getting started, Wade let him know on the visit that he is wanted "as much as possible". Rosinski told me he met with Key one-on-one for around 10 minutes during the visit.

As far as the recruiting process goes, Rosinski told me he hopes to have a top-five by the summer. Other programs he has talked to and been offered include North Carolina, Mississippi State, East Carolina, Charlotte, and Vanderbilt.

He also declined to name a favorite in the process right now, despite being a Georgia Tech fan growing up. He said he is taking this one day at a time for now.

Georgia Tech currently has one player committed for the 2024 class and that is four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams (Macon, GA). Williams is the guy that Key is going to be building this class around and that is a very good building block.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Etinosa Reuben, Defensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Brett Seither, tight end (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

