Georgia Tech Tight End Dylan Leonard Announces Return for Fifth Season

Georgia Tech tight end Dylan Leonard is coming back for another season on The Flats.

Leonard announced his return for a fifth season on social media tonight.

Leonard and the offense did not have the season that they wanted last season but under new offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Buster Faulkner, this position has a chance to make a bigger mark on the offense.

Leonard will be joined by new tight end additions Brett Seither (UGA transfer) and Jackson Long (USF transfer) have been brought in via the transfer portal. Both Luke Benson and Peje' Harris have not said whether they are coming back or not for next season.

No Georgia Tech tight end caught a touchdown last season Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

During the 2022 season, Leonard led the tight ends with 90 yards receiving on 11 catches and zero touchdowns. Benson had nine catches for 85 yards and Harris finished with six catches for 61 yards. No tight end caught a touchdown for Georgia Tech last season.

Hopefully, Leonard's fifth season will be his best yet.

