Four-Star QB Commit Jakhari Williams Among Weekend Visitors for Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech had plenty of targets and visiting prospects on campus this past weekend, but the only commitment in the Yellow Jackets 2024 class was also there.

Four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams (First Presbyterian Day School, GA) was on campus and that is no small deal. Whenever a school has an event like Junior Day, having the quarterback and top recruit is always a good sign. Williams is going to be the building block for Key in this class and is a talented dual-threat quarterback.

Even though Williams is already a commit, he is still going to be the top priority for Key, offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, and quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke. If Tech can have a winning season in 2023, it should only help in hanging on to the talented quarterback's commitment.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Etinosa Reuben, Defensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Brett Seither, tight end (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

