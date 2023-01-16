Four-Star QB Commit Jakhari Williams Among Weekend Visitors for Georgia Tech

Four-Star Quarterback Jakhari Williams Among Weekend Visitors for Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech had plenty of targets and visiting prospects on campus this past weekend, but the only commitment in the Yellow Jackets 2024 class was also there.
Four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams (First Presbyterian Day School, GA) was on campus and that is no small deal. Whenever a school has an event like Junior Day, having the quarterback and top recruit is always a good sign. Williams is going to be the building block for Key in this class and is a talented dual-threat quarterback.
Even though Williams is already a commit, he is still going to be the top priority for Key, offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, and quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke. If Tech can have a winning season in 2023, it should only help in hanging on to the talented quarterback's commitment.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
- Nacari Ashley, Athlete
- Evan Dickens, Running Back
- Ezra Odinjor, Edge
- Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback
- Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back
- Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line
- Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle
- Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver
- Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)
- Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)
- Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)
- Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)
- Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)
- Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)
- Etinosa Reuben, Defensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)
- Brett Seither, tight end (Transfer commitment, has not signed)
