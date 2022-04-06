Georgia Tech Blows out USC Upstate Behind Big Night From the Offense

Georgia Tech Baseball came into the night after losing another weekend series to an ACC opponent and needing to rebound. The pitching was shaky in the series against Virginia and was in need of a good night. With a huge series of Florida State on deck, this was a great chance for Georgia Tech to get back on track. This game marked the return of star shortstop Chandler Simpson as well.

The game did not start off in the Yellow Jackets' favor. SC Upstate got a run in the first inning that made it 1-0, but star catcher Kevin Parada evened things up for the Yellow Jackets in the bottom of the first with a solo home run.

After Parada tied the game up, it was an explosive first inning for Georgia Tech. Drew Compton had a bases-loaded walk to make it 2-1, then Jake DeLeo had a three-RBI triple that blew the game open at 5-1.

Jadyn Jackson had an RBI single to make it 6-1 before Parada came back around in the batting order with a 2 RBI double to make the game 8-1.

In the bottom of the second, Tim Borden hit a solo home run to make it 9-1. USC Upstate got a run back in the third, but Andrew Jenkins answered with a sacrifice fly to make the game in the bottom of the third. Drew Compton got back on the board with a two-run shot in the fourth and the game was 12-2

Simpson got his first RBI single since being injured and the game was a laughable 13-2 at that point. At the bottom of the sixth, DeLeo struck again with a two-run home run and the lead was 15-3.

Tech would keep pouring it on the Spartans and scored over 20 runs in the game, finishing with 27.

While USC Upstate is not the strongest of opponents, it was nice to see the offense come out the way it did and jump all over the Spartans. It will be pivotal for the offense to show up against the Seminoles this weekend.

